OPINION: Thomas DiLorenzo - America's Stalinist Universities

In a recent article on LewRockwell.com entitled “Imposing the Steal: America’s Great Struggle Session,” Vasko Kohlmayer explained how a tool of twentieth-century totalitarians was “public humiliation and torment” of those with “wrong thinking.” The targeted individuals were compelled to confess their wrongdoing, apologize to society, and repent for the error of their thinking.

The reason for this is that “To totalitarians truth is as the cross is to the devil.” Totalitarians “force their victims to give up that which is true and accept that which is false.” As F.A. Hayek wrote in the Road to Serfdom, in totalitarian societies “truth” is not discovered by research, education, discussion and debate, and the scientific method, but is merely announced by the authorities.

Kohlmayer uses as an illustration of these principles the current massive effort to censor all talk of how the presidential election was stolen and to try to ruin anyone who brings it up. “They want us to confess Joe Biden as a legitimate president even though there were no meaningful investigations into the many obvious and gross election irregularities . . . We are told we must accept the obvious sham or else. Those who refuse are subjected to psychological, social and financial torment . . . . If you only concede, they are told, the vilification and punishment will cease . . .” (I write this one day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear any of the dozens of cases having to do with vote fraud. The Supreme Ostriches with Heads in the Sand would be a more appropriate label).

A retired economics professor, DiLorenzo is a senior fellow at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and the author of 14 books including How Capitalism Saved America, Hamilton's Curse, The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda and an Unnecessary War and The Trouble with Lincoln.