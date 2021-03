Metro Valley -- Top Consumer Complaints

Communications complaints remained the top consumer concern statewide for a second consecutive year, accounting for more than a fifth of all complaints filed. Automotive and motor vehicle issues also remained steady at second statewide, followed by general sales complaints.The Attorney General encourages consumers to educate themselves about their rights and responsibilities so they do not encounter similar problems.Though the list does not include scams, that topic remains a frequently reported consumer issue. The Attorney General warned consumers they should always be wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information.Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov