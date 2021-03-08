University issues cease and desist order to student organizations for alleged health and safety violations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has issued a cease and desist letter to all Greek fraternities and sororities after allegations of violations of university COVID-19 health and safety protocols were reported to the offices of Student Conduct and Fraternity and Sorority Life.

The allegations, which include large parties with no masks or social distancing, are supported by several videos and photos on social media, as well as by witness reports. There was a secondary report of bullying, which also is being investigated.

A cease and desist letter means all Greek life activities on and off campus have been suspended until a full investigation of the allegations has been completed.

The list of student organizations affected by the decision is as follows:

· Alpha Chi Omega Sorority;

· Delta Zeta Sorority;

· Alpha Xi Delta Sorority;

· Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority;

· Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity;

· Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity;

· Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity;

· Kappa Sigma Fraternity;

· Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity;

· Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity; and

· Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.

“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Martin, Marshall’s director of student conduct. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.”

Martin added that all students and student organizations are subject to the rules of the student conduct system and Board of Governors Policy No. SA-1, Student Rights and Responsibilities. Anyone who may want to submit a complaint about a violation should complete the form on the Student Conduct website.

The university will have no further comment as the investigation proceeds.