Huntington Police Issue Be on the Look Out for....

At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, there were reports of an individual involved in separate incidents in the areas of 8th Street and 12th Avenue and 11th Street and 10th Avenue.

During the first incident, an unknown individual was seen in a backyard looking in the window of a private residence. In the second incident, a male with a similar description inappropriately solicited a woman, threatening an assault.

The person looking into windows at the private residence was recorded by a home security system and appears to be a black male with a dark beard with some gray hair in his beard. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a backward ball cap.

If you see this person, please call 911. If you recognize this person or have had similar encounters, please contact HPD's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.