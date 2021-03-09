Bunny Bombshell Talks About Warrior Women of Cosplay

Although in high school both Bunny Bombshell and her mom often heard, "You ought to start modeling. " But , Bombshell , formerly of Huntington, told Sean Marion Newcombe on a podcast how during her youthful journey as a comic book nerd, she wanted to be "Catwoman when I grow up."

Living in or near Huntington for 30 years, Bunny achieved professional model status, but wanted more. Thus, she added the costumed element of "cos play" which generally occur at pop culture conventions. For her, "female bad ass characters" are her specialty. Bunny takes a feminist approach to the characters that she portrays, choosing to play roles that she feels show the strength and power of female heroes and that challenge misogynistic views of women in society.

(See HNN collection of Bombshell photos: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/152577 )

Bombshell, who modeled for HNN, moved to Ontario about four years ago. Some readers have asked "what happened to Bunny?" Follow the link below and click on the audio link below to hear Bombshell's story:



https://34-circe-salon-disrupting-history.simplecast.com/episodes/warrior-women-of-cosplay