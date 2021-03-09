Most read
Bunny Bombshell Talks About Warrior Women of Cosplay
Living in or near Huntington for 30 years, Bunny achieved professional model status, but wanted more. Thus, she added the costumed element of "cos play" which generally occur at pop culture conventions. For her, "female bad ass characters" are her specialty. Bunny takes a feminist approach to the characters that she portrays, choosing to play roles that she feels show the strength and power of female heroes and that challenge misogynistic views of women in society.
(See HNN collection of Bombshell photos: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/152577 )
Bombshell, who modeled for HNN, moved to Ontario about four years ago. Some readers have asked "what happened to Bunny?" Follow the link below and click on the audio link below to hear Bombshell's story:
https://34-circe-salon-disrupting-history.simplecast.com/episodes/warrior-women-of-cosplay