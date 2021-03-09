Huntington Police Department Incident Reports

 Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 03:03 Updated 12 min ago

The Huntington Police Department reported the following incidents in a release printed March 8, 2021. 

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-01041 03/07/21 06:00 300 block  LOCUST ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Found Property Information Report

HPD21-01039 03/07/21 06:00 600 block  10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Information Report

HPD21-01038 03/07/21 03:09 900 block  27TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Falsely reporting an emergency incident; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 