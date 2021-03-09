Most read
- March 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Federal, Local Law Enforcement Conduct Warrant Round-Up
- Marshall Puts Halt On Greek Life Activities Over Alleged Health Violations
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- Former Huntington TV Anchor Announces She's Leaving CNN
- OPINION: Thomas DiLorenzo - America's Stalinist Universities
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
- March 8 Wayne Town Council Meeting Agenda
Huntington Police Department Incident Reports
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-01041 03/07/21 06:00 300 block LOCUST ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Found Property Information Report
HPD21-01039 03/07/21 06:00 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Information Report
HPD21-01038 03/07/21 03:09 900 block 27TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Falsely reporting an emergency incident; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal