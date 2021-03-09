Most read
Marshall Counseling Center to host barbershop chat during Men’s Mental Health Week
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 17:41 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The barbershop chat will incorporate discussion on men’s mental health and struggles many minority men face, as well as wellness initiatives. Pizza and drinks will be provided and Marshall students can receive a 10% discount on a haircut.
To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/. To view a full list of events for Men’s Mental Health Week, visit http://bit.ly/MUMensMentalHealth.