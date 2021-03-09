Marshall Counseling Center to host barbershop chat during Men’s Mental Health Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall University Counseling Center will host a Barbershop Chat at Legendary Cutz from 1 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, in Huntington. The chat is part of Men’s Mental Health Week, which includes events to both promote mental health awareness for men and encourage students to take part in services offered by the counseling center.

The barbershop chat will incorporate discussion on men’s mental health and struggles many minority men face, as well as wellness initiatives. Pizza and drinks will be provided and Marshall students can receive a 10% discount on a haircut.







To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/. To view a full list of events for Men’s Mental Health Week, visit http://bit.ly/MUMensMentalHealth.