New Films at Marquee Pullman 16; "Lamb of God" Concert; Quiet Man

As coronavirus cases diminish , Hollywood's beginning to tentatively look forward to a heavy 2021 schedule packed with "push backs" from last year. However, this week, the new films are "Lamb of God: Concert Film," "The Father," "Long Weekend (certain locations)," and the classic, "Quiet Man" starring John Wayne.

Even as New York City has opened to diminished audiences, L.A. is a target for mid/late March. Let's hope that the fading virus doesn't get a boost from careless Spring Breakers.

Remember, no COVID cases have been attributed to Cinema Safe moviegoing.

As Award Season continues NOMADLAND seems to be the favorite for Best Picture; it's taken the top award at many other award celebrations.

LAMB OF GOD CONCERT FILM

Embrace the hope of Easter and experience the power of the last week of Christ's mortal ministry as told through the internationally acclaimed musical event, "Lamb of God." This unique concert film brings award winning composer Rob Gardner's music to the big screen for the first time as audiences are able to see a new orchestration and new soloists perform a work that has been compared to Handel's "Messiah" and Mozart's "Requiem." Witness "Lamb of God" as never before seen.

THE FATHER

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can't make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant - a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

LONG WEEKEND

Bart's (Finn Wittrock) chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna (Zoë Chao) leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

QUIET MAN

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the classic love story, set in Ireland, that earned director John Ford his fourth Academy Award®. John Wayne plays an American boxer who falls in love with fiery redhead Maureen O’Hara. Her obstinate brother (Victor McLaglen) and Wayne come to blows in a rousing climax peppered with trash talk and grudging respect. ("Your widow—me sister—could’ve done a lot worse.”) Rated G

