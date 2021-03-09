Most read
- HPD Seeking Info on Downtown Prowler
- March 8 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- March 2 Huntington Police Incidents and Arrests
- Marshall Puts Halt On Greek Life Activities Over Alleged Health Violations
- March 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- "Bunny" Talks About Warrior Women of Cosplay
- March 8 Wayne Town Council Meeting Agenda
- March 11 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
New Films at Marquee Pullman 16; "Lamb of God" Concert; Quiet Man
Even as New York City has opened to diminished audiences, L.A. is a target for mid/late March. Let's hope that the fading virus doesn't get a boost from careless Spring Breakers.
Remember, no COVID cases have been attributed to Cinema Safe moviegoing.
As Award Season continues NOMADLAND seems to be the favorite for Best Picture; it's taken the top award at many other award celebrations.
LAMB OF GOD CONCERT FILM
Embrace the hope of Easter and experience the power of the last week of Christ's mortal ministry as told through the internationally acclaimed musical event, "Lamb of God." This unique concert film brings award winning composer Rob Gardner's music to the big screen for the first time as audiences are able to see a new orchestration and new soloists perform a work that has been compared to Handel's "Messiah" and Mozart's "Requiem." Witness "Lamb of God" as never before seen.
THE FATHER
Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can't make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant - a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.
LONG WEEKEND
Bart's (Finn Wittrock) chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna (Zoë Chao) leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.
QUIET MAN
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the classic love story, set in Ireland, that earned director John Ford his fourth Academy Award®. John Wayne plays an American boxer who falls in love with fiery redhead Maureen O’Hara. Her obstinate brother (Victor McLaglen) and Wayne come to blows in a rousing climax peppered with trash talk and grudging respect. ("Your widow—me sister—could’ve done a lot worse.”) Rated G
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
Starts Friday March 12TRAILER ▶
LAMB OF GOD: THE CONCERT FILMProgram/Musical
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
George Banner, Dallyn Vail Bayles, Oyoyo Bonner, Kelly Coombs, Casey Elliott, Joseph Hale, Tyler Hardwick, Emily Moffat
DIRECTOR
Rob Gardner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
BOOGIERDrama
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Mike Moh, Perry Yung, Pop Smoke
DIRECTOR
Eddie Huang
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language Including Sexual References1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
CHAOS WALKINGPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, David Oyelowo
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang
DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:05PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
TOM & JERRYPGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale
DIRECTOR
Tim Story
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
LANDPG-13Drama
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leland, Barb Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jill Maria Robinson
DIRECTOR
Robin Wright
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LITTLE THINGSRSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
DIRECTOR
John Lee Hancock
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MARKSMANPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere
DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:05PM5:05PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:05PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NEVERENDING STORY (DIE UNENDLICHE GESCHICHTE)PGSciFi/Fantasy/Family
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Barret Oliver, Alan Oppenheimer, Noah Hathaway
DIRECTOR
Wolfgang Petersen
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Mild Violence12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE QUIET MANNRDrama, Romance, Comedy
2 hr. 09 min.
CAST
John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Barry Fitzgerald, Ward Bond, Victor McLaglen, Mildred Natwick, Francis Ford, Eileen Crowe, Arthur Shields, Charles B. Fitzsimons
DIRECTOR
John Ford
MORE INFORMATION ►