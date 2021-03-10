Most read
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime in Huntington
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 - 01:17 Updated 41 min ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“I commend the Huntington Police Department for their tireless efforts to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “Their work continues to make Huntington a safer place to live.”
McGee admitted that on February 24, 2020, he directed the distribution of heroin to a confidential informant in the area of 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Huntington.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.