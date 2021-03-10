Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Steven McGee, 51, of Michigan, pled guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 7, 2021.

“I commend the Huntington Police Department for their tireless efforts to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “Their work continues to make Huntington a safer place to live.”

McGee admitted that on February 24, 2020, he directed the distribution of heroin to a confidential informant in the area of 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.