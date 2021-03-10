The following are Huntington Police incidents released Wednesday March 10, 2021.

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description



HPD21-01090 03/10/21 00:30 400 block W 18TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting Criminal



HPD21-01088 03/10/21 17:45 1600 8TH AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Information Report Criminal



HPD21-01087 03/09/21 22:49 HAL GREER BLVD / ARTISAN AVE Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of

others; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Warrant Criminal

HPD21-01086 03/09/21 21:50 31ST STREET / 8TH AVE DUI Causing Serious Injury;DUI greater than .150 Criminal



HPD21-01085 03/09/21 22:22 2207 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal



HPD21-01083 03/09/21 07:21 900 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Criminal

HPD21-01077 03/09/21 13:38 600 block 10TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-01075 03/09/21 12:49 1200 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled

Substance Criminal

HPD21-01074 02/04/21 12:00 300 block CLEMENS CT, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Runaway Missing Person



HPD21-01073 03/08/21 14:00 600 block 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal



HPD21-01072 12/23/20 12:00 2600 block GUYAN AVE #1, HUNTINGTON, WV 15702 Petit Larceny Criminal



HPD21-01071 03/04/21 17:00 1500 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal



HPD21-01069 03/02/21 05:09 1400 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Unlawful Assault Criminal



HPD21-01067 02/26/21 00:00 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Fraudulent schemes Criminal



HPD21-01066 03/09/21 04:42 1600 block 5TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Failure to Process/Fingerprint;

DUI less than .150 Criminal



HPD21-01065 03/09/21 00:33 900 block 23RD STREET REAR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Failure to Process/Fingerprint;

Assault on a Police Officer,Fire Fighter, or EMS; Domestic

Battery Criminal