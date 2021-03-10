"We Are Marshall" star Matthew McConaughey may run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey led Marshall University to its first win after the plane crash against Xavier. Now, with the same rise from the ashes attitude, the Academy Award winning actor has been hinting of taking on his home state of Texas, which has endured hurricanes, floods, the downed power grid and the COVID virus.

Having played Jack Lengyl in "We Are Marshall," McConaughey originally said politics was broken and he might have interest later. In an interview last week, he gave attempting to pull his native state from its cycle of disasters "real consideration."

He also plans a virtual benefit through his Just Keep Livin' Foundation for those suffering from the multiple disasters.