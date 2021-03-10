Most read
"We Are Marshall" star Matthew McConaughey may run for Texas Governor
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 - 17:33 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Having played Jack Lengyl in "We Are Marshall," McConaughey originally said politics was broken and he might have interest later. In an interview last week, he gave attempting to pull his native state from its cycle of disasters "real consideration."
He also plans a virtual benefit through his Just Keep Livin' Foundation for those suffering from the multiple disasters.