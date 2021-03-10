Marshall to offer Doctor of Business Administration program beginning in Fall 2021

Accredited by AACSB, the Marshall University D.B.A. is the first and only program of its kind in West Virginia. Students can choose from three concentrations: accounting, health care management, or management and entrepreneurship.

The D.B.A. program is a research-based, doctoral hybrid curriculum that combines a disciplined approach to scholarship, with a focus on compelling problems of practice. It is is a 66-credit hour, a three-year, hybrid program with online courses that require students to prepare an applied research proposal and dissertation.

Each student cohort will study seminal and contemporary business literature to develop research questions in students’ areas of interest. They will perform literature reviews, design, and perform research studies, analyze data, and draw relevant conclusions that affect economic development and business innovation. Students will also participate in five on-campus visits per academic year.

Dr. Avi Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, said that the Marshall D.B.A. program is for professionals looking to advance their business skills and enhance their influence in a corporate or academic setting.

“The D.B.A. has become a differentiating credential to set leaders and executives apart,” Mukherjee said. “Whether you are a mid-level manager who wants to get ahead in your organization, or you desire to teach at a university level, a D.B.A. is a great path toward attaining your goals.”

Dr. Doohee Lee, professor of management, will serve as the D.B.A. director, and Dr. Monica Wei, assistant professor of marketing, will serve as the associate director.

For more information about the D.B.A. program, contact Wes Spradlin, associate director of graduate programs, by e-mail at spradlin2@marshall.edu or by calling 304-746-8964.