Second Saturday Market Opens Saturday at Heritage Village
Vendors include:
Carter Taylor Seaton - books
Handmade By Maylea - polymer clay jewelry
Zane Pinson - ceramics plus an interactive art installation
Sage Hollow Crafts - crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories
Amanda Hooser - local-themed stickers & books
Little Town Leather - leatherworking
Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods - sustainable leather jewelry & home goods
Myra Rollyson Yates - photography, home decor & books
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..