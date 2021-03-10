Second Saturday Market Opens Saturday at Heritage Village

Huntington, WV - Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose have teamed up to host a monthly outdoor market at Heritage Station. The first market will be held this Saturday, March 13th, 10 am - 3 pm - rain or shine. Heritage Station is located at 210 11th Street in the heart of downtown Huntington.

will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, vintage and upcycled clothing, home decor items, and fashion accessories. Artist Zane Pinson will also introduce an art vending machine that will be installed at The Red Caboose. Visitors can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station - Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.

A wide variety of vendors

Vendors include:

Carter Taylor Seaton - books

Handmade By Maylea - polymer clay jewelry

Zane Pinson - ceramics plus an interactive art installation

Sage Hollow Crafts - crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories

Amanda Hooser - local-themed stickers & books

Little Town Leather - leatherworking

Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods - sustainable leather jewelry & home goods

Myra Rollyson Yates - photography, home decor & books

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..