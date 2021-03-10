Central West Virginia Writing Project to offer spring writing conference virtually March 26-28

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – The Central West Virginia Writing Project, in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Education and Marshall University’s literacy education program, will present its spring writing conference virtually later this month. The event will have the theme “Pencil, Paper, Disk, Drive: Crossing the Composing Rainbow.”

The keynote address will be given by Dr. Troy Hicks, professor of literacy and technology at Central Michigan University, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. He will speak on “Making Remote Learning Matter: Engaging Our Students and Building Their Digital Literacies.” Hicks focuses his work on the teaching of writing, literacy and technology, as well as teacher education and professional development. He blogs at Digital Writing, Digital Teaching.

“As we continue an academic year that will be unlike any other, our goals for remote learning must be guided by empathy and care, and an intentional focus on engagement, all while building students' digital literacies,” Hicks said. “Throughout, we will discuss what it is that we value about learning, and how to translate that into meaningful remote opportunities for our students.”

Saturday’s program will also include about 20 presentations or panel discussions from which attendees may choose, on topics such as integrating reading and writing, art-inspired writing or video tools.

On Sunday, March 28, the conference will feature West Virginia authors Cat Pleska, Kathy Manley and Laura Bentley as they read aloud from their works beginning at 1 p.m.

On Friday, March 26, sessions for Marshall University undergraduate students in education will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Elementary school preservice teachers will be led by Gregory House and middle/high school preservice teachers will be led by Abby Waldorf and Allyson Perry. Marshall undergraduates may participate at no charge, but must register.

To register, participants should visit https://epay.marshall.edu/secure/cgi/writingconferencesto.cgi, or for further information, contact Dr. Barbara O’Byrne, Marshall professor of literacy education, by e-mail at bobyrne@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-746-1986.