Two Acts Announced for Mountain Stage as part of the 84th Season of the Marshall Artists Series

Huntington, WV – Presented by Mountain Health Network, West Virginia’s own live radio program, Mountain Stage, has announced two acts for their outdoor concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday, April 16th at 7:30 PM. This event will be held rain or shine.

“The Marshall Artists Series is excited to be joining forces again with Mountain Stage on our own turf at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “Mountain Stage never ceases to amaze our city and state over the years. This year is special as we pay tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr., a major caregiver of non-profits in our city, and celebrate Huntington’s 150th birthday.”

The show’s lineup will feature singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special performance featuring a set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. This special set features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), and “Lovers Cross”, to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.

Paul Janeway, lead singer of the Birmingham, Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones was born and raised in America’s Deep South, a place where social consciousness can still take a backseat to unsavory traditions and where a family’s expectations sometimes supersede all else. Janeway realized that the way he thought about the world was a little different from those around him, and he began to seek an outlet from which to share what was in his heart and on his mind. Blessed with a powerful voice, a magnetism for connecting with people, and a gift for making music, he traded in a career in ministry to start his own band. The band has built its reputation on an infusion of old-school R & B, soul, funk, and rock.

For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legend and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth-pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 ba.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.