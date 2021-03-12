Most read
- March 8 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- HPD Seeking Info on Downtown Prowler
- March 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Second Saturday Market Opens Saturday at Heritage Village
- Chapmanville Defeats Wayne 14-6
- New Films at Marquee Pullman 16; 'Lamb of God' Concert, 'Quiet Man'
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
Huntington Police Chases net Seven Arrests
Five suspects have been arraigned after a short chase around 1 p.m. Thursday from the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue to the intersection of Springdale Avenue and Davis Street.
When the four males and a female fled the scene. Police subsequently arrested:
Those arrested in the drug bust were:
- Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio – Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle and Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.
- Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington, WV – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
- Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21 of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
- Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
- Clary Devine Doss, 18, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
Officers seized about 80 grams of suspected fentanyl, nearly $9,000 in cash and two firearms.
Another suspect remains at large.
On Tuesday, about 10:20 p.m., shots were fired near the Shell station on 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue. One victim drove to Cabell-Huntington for treatment.
The suspect fled into Guyandotte, then west on Washington Boulevard. After striking a parked car near Woodmere cemetery, the suspect fled on foot.
Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, was apprehended and charged with malicious wounding, felon with a firearm, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot.
A passenger , Janeka Ward, 29, of Huntington, was arrested on a drug-related warrant.