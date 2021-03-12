Huntington Police Chases net Seven Arrests

 Friday, March 12, 2021 - 05:44 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police officers got their men and women on  Tuesday and Thursday but not without chases, including one which occurred in burial grounds. 

Five suspects have been arraigned after a short chase around 1 p.m. Thursday from the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue to the intersection of  Springdale Avenue and Davis Street. 

When the four males and a female fled the scene. Police subsequently arrested:

  • Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio – Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle and Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.
  • Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington, WV – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
  • Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21 of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing. 
  • Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.
  • ​Clary Devine Doss, 18, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing. 

 

Officers seized about 80 grams of suspected  fentanyl, nearly $9,000 in cash and two firearms.

Another suspect remains at large.


On Tuesday, about 10:20 p.m., shots were fired near the Shell station on 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue. One victim drove to Cabell-Huntington for treatment. 

The suspect fled into Guyandotte,  then west on Washington Boulevard. After striking a parked car  near Woodmere cemetery, the suspect  fled on foot. 

Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, was apprehended and  charged with malicious wounding, felon with a firearm, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A passenger , Janeka Ward, 29, of Huntington, was arrested on a drug-related warrant.

 