Huntington Police Chases net Seven Arrests

Huntington Police officers got their men and women on Tuesday and Thursday but not without chases, including one which occurred in burial grounds.

Five suspects have been arraigned after a short chase around 1 p.m. Thursday from the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue to the intersection of Springdale Avenue and Davis Street.

When the four males and a female fled the scene. Police subsequently arrested:

Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio – Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle and Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington, WV – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21 of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

​Clary Devine Doss, 18, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

Officers seized about 80 grams of suspected fentanyl, nearly $9,000 in cash and two firearms.

Another suspect remains at large.





On Tuesday, about 10:20 p.m., shots were fired near the Shell station on 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue. One victim drove to Cabell-Huntington for treatment.

The suspect fled into Guyandotte, then west on Washington Boulevard. After striking a parked car near Woodmere cemetery, the suspect fled on foot.

Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, was apprehended and charged with malicious wounding, felon with a firearm, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A passenger , Janeka Ward, 29, of Huntington, was arrested on a drug-related warrant.