OPINION: Rev. Larry Beane - Racism and Reputation

Two terms that are tossed about with great liberality today are “racist” and “white supremacist.” Like other words with specific definitions, such as “fascist” and “Nazi,” these labels are losing their specific social, economic, political, and legal meaning, and have essentially become nondescript slurs thrown at anyone a Progressive disagrees with.

All of these words are routinely used against those who might describe themselves as “conservative,” “traditionalist,” “Christian,” “capitalist,” “patriotic,” or “libertarian.” This is a clever Orwellian strategy to recast mainstream people as outcasts of society – a carefully crafted linguistic trick to marginalize, dehumanize, and eliminate an opponent by rhetoric and dishonest implication.

And given the politically correct power of academia, government, and Big Tech, nobody wants to be on the business end of this kind of name-calling. It has a chilling effect on freedom – and even the ability to hold a job – and thus pushes a totalitarian narrative that is a betrayal of not only our American ethos, but of natural law and Christian anthropology and theology itself. It is a way to demonize nearly half of the country, and it is almost always based on a lie.

Beane is a pastor at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gretna, La., and a high school teacher of apologetics, economics and government at Wittenberg Academy.