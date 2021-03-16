Marshall’s Artists, Scholars, and Innovators Lecture Series Opens for Spring 2021 Thursday

Huntington - The Artists, Scholars, and Innovators lecture series, hosted by the Center for Teaching and Learning at Marshall University, will open at 4 p.m. Thursday with a lecture by Professor Dan Hollis, titled “Storytelling and Storytelling”.

Hollis is a professor in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications and recipient of the 2019-2020 Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award. The lecture will focus on how storytelling in journalism relates to engaging students with material in the classroom.

The spring series continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15, with a lecture by Marshall Professor Dr. Suzanne Strait titled “Gonads: History, Anatomy & Diversity.”

Strait, professor of biological sciences, was the honored with the 2019-2020 Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award as a senior recipient for sciences and technology. Focusing on basic information people should know about ovaries and testicles in both humans and animals, Strait will discuss the history of how gonads were discovered, the purpose of gonads and their anatomical variations.

The virtual lectures will take place via Zoom and are free and open to the public. Visit www.marshall.edu/ctl/artists-scholars-innovators-lecture-series to join the event. For more information about the Artists, Scholars, and Innovators lecture series, please contact the Center for Teaching and Learning by e-mail at ctl@marshall.edu.