$250,000 of drugs and Two Arrests Made by Violent Crimes Task Force

A drug-related search warrant led to the seizure of more than $250,000 worth of suspected heroin and fentanyl and two arrests Tuesday, March 16.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF executed the search warrant at 1625 Charleston Ave. James Pace, aka "Little Stink," 31, of Huntington, was arrested on a federal revocation after he was observed exiting the front door of the residence.

Ian Justice, 19, of Huntington, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was observed coming from the residence with Pace and ran from officers until he was apprehended a half-block away.

The search of the residence yielded a large amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, three firearms and other drug contraband consistent with processing illegal narcotics.