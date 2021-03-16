Most read
- Huntington Police Arrest Seven from Vehicle Pursuits
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- Ground Breaking on Huntington's Pet Safe Dog Park
- Sara Darling, Due West Entertain at Pullman
- Caribbean Band Performs on Dutch Miller Pullman Series
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes Another State Title
- Marshall’s Artists, Scholars, and Innovators Lecture Series Opens for Spring 2021 Thursday
- Two Acts Announced for Mountain Stage for 84th Season of Marshall Artists Series
$250,000 of drugs and Two Arrests Made by Violent Crimes Task Force
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF executed the search warrant at 1625 Charleston Ave. James Pace, aka "Little Stink," 31, of Huntington, was arrested on a federal revocation after he was observed exiting the front door of the residence.
Ian Justice, 19, of Huntington, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was observed coming from the residence with Pace and ran from officers until he was apprehended a half-block away.
The search of the residence yielded a large amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, three firearms and other drug contraband consistent with processing illegal narcotics.