Marshall School of Journalism and Mass Communications Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations

Huntington – Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications is seeking nominations for its 2021 Hall of Fame class.

“Our call to nominations each year is such a highlight because it’s an opportunity to be reminded of the successes of our graduates,” SOJMC Director Janet Dooley said. “It marks the breadth of talent that has generated from the school and spread to so many different parts of the globe.”

The Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s and currently has 63 people enshrined.

Honorees for 2020 were Bill Bissett, Tony Crutchfield, Chris Fabry, Dan Hollis and Susan Nicholas. Last year’s annual induction ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, but the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board is planning one for this fall that will honor last year’s class as well as this year’s inductees

“The SOJMC has alumni doing great work in every form of mass communication, and we want to make sure some of those are properly recognized at their alma mater,” said Chris Dickerson, president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board, in a University-issued press release. “Our graduates are proud of their alma mater, and we want them – and the rest of the world – to know we are proud of them and the work they do.

“Over the last five years, we have welcomed 25 new members to our school’s Hall of Fame. And now, we want to announce the acceptance of nominations for the 2021 inductions.”

Potential inductees should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated:

· Contribution(s) to Journalism and Mass Communications as a profession. The nominee has made a contribution to the profession of journalism or has made a positive impact upon the profession.

· Contribution(s) to Marshall University and/or the SOJMC. The nominee, either through talent, treasure or activity, has made an outstanding impact upon Marshall University and/or the SOJMC.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, March 31. Submit letters highlighting nominees’ accomplishments and contributions to sojmc@marshall.edu.