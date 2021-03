Starting Friday at Marquee Pullman; "The Courier," "Nomadland"

Despite the re-opening of big cities (part two) , the large film studios still behave as if they are tortoises peeking out of their shells like a groundhog anticipating more catastrophe. Only ONE release hitting cinemas this week. Next will come Godzilla v. Kong , which also debuts on HBO/MAX.

The Courier is the closest we can get to a "Bond, James Bond." The studios may have hit it knowing the demographics of young adults ---- uncurtailed Spring Breaks just may set off another wave. Can't we learn. We have vaccine but it has to have time for the body to develop immunity. Do you agree that "instant gratification" does not happen for every event?

THE COURIER

THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

NOMADLAND

Walking away with the top award from the Golden Globes to everything else, this appears to be already favored as the Best Picture. Described as a 21st Century "Grapes of Wrath, " following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

MINARI

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

PULP FICTION

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s landmark crime drama is also a dark comedy, filled with surprises. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson star as hitmen who banter about things outside their violent profession ("You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with cheese in Paris?”) Nominated for 7 Oscars® including Best Picture and winner for its VERY original screenplay. ("They call it a Royale with cheese.”) Rated R

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

THE COURIER PG-13

Drama1 hr. 51 min.Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus WrightDominic Cooke