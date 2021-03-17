Most read
- Huntington Police Arrest Seven from Vehicle Pursuits
- Morrisey Seeks to Protect West Virginia’s Ability to Cut Taxes
- Starting Friday at Marquee Pullman; "The Courier," "Nomadland"
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- Ground Breaking on Huntington's Pet Safe Dog Park
- Caribbean Band Performs on Dutch Miller Pullman Series
- Sara Darling, Due West Entertain at Pullman
- HGTN Drug Task Force Arrest Two, Seize $250,000 of Heroin, Fentanyl In Warrant Execution
March 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0360
|03/16/2021
|Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|HPD21-01198
|03/16/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-01193
|03/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-01192
|03/16/2021
|SRL (Misc)
|Closed
|HPD21-01191
|03/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01186
|03/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01190
|03/16/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-01189
|03/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-01187
|03/16/2021
|Fraudulent schemes; Larceny of bank notes, checks, writings of value and book accounts;
|Open
|MPD21-0090
|03/16/2021
|Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Open
|VHPD21-01188
|03/16/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-01185
|03/16/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-01183
|03/16/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|MPD21-0089
|03/16/2021
|Driving SRL 2nd Offense ; speeding
|Closed
|CCSO21-0359
|03/16/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-01182
|03/16/2021
|Insurance Required; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-01181
|03/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-01180
|03/16/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed