March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report
VHPD21-01188 03/16/21 15:57 - JUSTICE, IAN 1600 block Charleston Ave./Possession with Intent/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
VHPD21-01185 03/16/21 13:35 - PACE, JAMES 1600 block Charleston Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
VHPD21-01185 03/16/21 13:35 - JUSTICE, IAN 1600 block Charleston Ave./Fleeing from officer; no vehicle.
VHPD21-01185 03/16/21 13:35 - JUSTICE, IAN 1600 block Charleston Ave./Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
HPD21-01196 03/17/21 00:20 - MCQUAID, LORI Hal Greer Blvd./6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense.
HPD21-01195 03/17/21 22:30 - WILES, THOMAS W. 9th St./Washington Ave./ Paraphernalia.
HPD21-01193 03/16/21 22:51 - LEMASTER, CHRISTOHER 1500 block Madison Ave./Domestic Battery.
HPD21-01192 03/16/21 20:51 - MCQUAID, LORI 500 block 17th St./SRL (Misc).
HPD21-01182 03/16/21 11:37 - LAPSLEY, KALI 20th St./5th Ave./SRL-Miscellaneous; Possession with Intent/Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Insurance Required
HPD21-01180 03/15/21 14:14 - WORRELL, JODIE 1500 block Norway Ave./Disorderly Conduct