March 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly schedule meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2021-R-14 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2021-2022 BUCKLE UP FOR LIFE GRANT WITH CINCINNATI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND TOYOTA ON BEHALF OF THE HIGHWAY SAFETY PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-16 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE ENSLOW BOULEVARD EROSION REPAIR PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-17 – A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON APPROVING THE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE (CDBG-CV) APPLICATION

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-19 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment