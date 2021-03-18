March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 06:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on incidents Wednesday:

CCSO21-0367 03/17/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-01212 03/17/2021 DUI less than .150; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-01211 03/17/2021 TRESPASS Open
CCSO21-0366 03/17/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-01210 03/17/2021 Information Report Open
CCSOj21-0365 03/17/2021 Overdose Closed
HPD21-01209 03/17/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
MPD21-0093 03/17/2021 Expired MVI; Improper Registration; No Insurance Open
VHPD21-01208 03/17/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0364 03/17/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
MPD21-0092 03/17/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSO21-0363 03/17/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Closed
HPD21-01206 03/17/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-01207 03/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-01205 03/17/2021 Domestic Battery Open
VHPD21-01204 03/17/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0091 03/17/2021 Assualt,Battery of School Employee Open
HPD21-01202 03/17/2021 Threatening communications by electronic device Open
HPD21-01201 03/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
VHPD21-01203 03/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSOj21-0361 03/17/2021   Closed
HPD21-01200 03/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CHPD21-01199 03/17/2021   Closed
HPD21-01199 03/17/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-01197 03/17/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-01196 03/17/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01194 03/17/2021 Battery Open
