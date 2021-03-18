Most read
March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0367
|03/17/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-01212
|03/17/2021
|DUI less than .150; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-01211
|03/17/2021
|TRESPASS
|Open
|CCSO21-0366
|03/17/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-01210
|03/17/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSOj21-0365
|03/17/2021
|Overdose
|Closed
|HPD21-01209
|03/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|MPD21-0093
|03/17/2021
|Expired MVI; Improper Registration; No Insurance
|Open
|VHPD21-01208
|03/17/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0364
|03/17/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|MPD21-0092
|03/17/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-0363
|03/17/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Closed
|HPD21-01206
|03/17/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-01207
|03/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-01205
|03/17/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|VHPD21-01204
|03/17/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0091
|03/17/2021
|Assualt,Battery of School Employee
|Open
|HPD21-01202
|03/17/2021
|Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open
|HPD21-01201
|03/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|VHPD21-01203
|03/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSOj21-0361
|03/17/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01200
|03/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CHPD21-01199
|03/17/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01199
|03/17/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-01197
|03/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-01196
|03/17/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01194
|03/17/2021
|Battery
|Open