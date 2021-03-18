Most read
- March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report
- March 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- HGTN Drug Task Force Arrest Two, Seize $250,000 of Heroin, Fentanyl In Warrant Execution
- March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Starting Friday at Marquee Pullman; "The Courier," "Nomadland"
- Morrisey Seeks to Protect West Virginia’s Ability to Cut Taxes
- March 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Huntington Police Arrest Seven from Vehicle Pursuits
March 18 Huntington Police Incidents
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-01213 03/17/21 17:00 500 block 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal
HPD21-01212 03/17/21 22:00 28TH ST / PARSONS ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing Criminal
HPD21-01211 03/17/21 22:56 1000 block WASHINGTON AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 TRESPASS Criminal
HPD21-01210 03/17/21 21:35 1000 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Information Report
HPD21-01209 03/17/21 20:30 400 block WEST 18TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD21-01207 02/24/21 00:00 900 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-01206 03/17/21 16:10 400 block 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Information Report
HPD21-01205 03/12/21 15:50 1700 block MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Battery Criminal
HPD21-01201 03/17/21 12:47 1700 block ARLINGTON BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-01197 03/17/21 00:15 SHEETZ - 400 block WEST 18TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD21-01196 03/17/21 00:20 HAL GREER BLVD / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal