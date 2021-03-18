March 18 Huntington Police Incidents

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 19:35 Updated 23 min ago

The following incidents were released March 18 by the Huntington Police Department.

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-01213 03/17/21 17:00 500 block 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD21-01212 03/17/21 22:00 28TH ST / PARSONS ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing Criminal

HPD21-01211 03/17/21 22:56 1000 block WASHINGTON AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 TRESPASS Criminal

HPD21-01210 03/17/21 21:35 1000 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Information Report

HPD21-01209 03/17/21 20:30 400 block WEST 18TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

HPD21-01207 02/24/21 00:00 900 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-01206 03/17/21 16:10 400 block 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Information Report

HPD21-01205 03/12/21 15:50 1700 block MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Battery Criminal

HPD21-01201 03/17/21 12:47 1700 block ARLINGTON BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-01197 03/17/21 00:15 SHEETZ - 400 block WEST 18TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

HPD21-01196 03/17/21 00:20 HAL GREER BLVD / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal