Marquee WV Film Schedules beginning March 19 --- Courier, Nomadland, prepare for "Godzilla v. Kong"

These are schedules for Marquee Cinemas WV beginning March 19. This listing includes ALL time/date modifications instituted due to the COVID 19 virus to ensure a cinema safe environment.

BECKLEY, WV

GALLERIA 14

The Courier (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Father (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Lamb of God: The Concert Film () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Long Weekend (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 7:20 PM



Chaos Walking (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Tom & Jerry (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Nomadland (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 3:30 PM



Minari (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM



The Little Things (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 9:15

Sat: 12:05, 3:15, 6:05, 9:15

Sun: 12:05, 3:15, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:05



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:50

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 4:20, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 4:20 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 12:55 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:55

Sun: 6:00 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Pulp Fiction (R) Reserved

Fri: 5:00, 8:30

Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 8:30

Sun: 1:00, 5:00

Mon - Thu: 5:00 PM

TRIADELPHIA, WV

HIGHLANDS 14

The Father (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:15 PM



Lamb of God: The Concert Film () No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 8:15 PM



Boogie (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 8:10 PM



Chaos Walking (PG-13)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 8:00 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 7:30 PM



Tom & Jerry (PG)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 8:00 PM



Nomadland (R)

Fri: 6:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 6:40



Land (PG-13)

Fri: 7:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 7:10

Tue: 8:20 PM



Minari (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 9:20

Sun: 3:30 PM

Tue: 7:00 PM



The Little Things (R)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:20 PM



The Marksman (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 6:50 PM



Promising Young Woman (R)

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 9:40

Sun: 4:10 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 7:50 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:40 PM



Pulp Fiction (R)

Fri: 5:00, 8:30

Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 8:30

Sun: 1:00, 5:00

Tue: 6:30 PM



The Quiet Man (NR)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Tue: 7:10 PM

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

SHOWPLACE 4

Chaos Walking (PG-13) Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

The Courier (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Smoking; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Lamb of God: The Concert Film () No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:45, 8:30

Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:45, 8:30

Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:45

Mon & Tue: 5:45 PM

Wed: 2:30, 5:45

Thu: 5:45 PM



Boogie (R) Drug Use; Language Including Sexual References

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Chaos Walking (PG-13) Language; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Nomadland (R) Alcohol Use; Language; Nudity; Smoking

Fri: 3:15, 6:25, 9:10

Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:15, 6:25, 9:10

Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:15, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:25



Land (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 5:00, 9:55

Sat: 11:50 AM, 5:00, 9:55

Sun: 11:50 AM, 5:00

Mon - Thu: 5:00 PM



Minari (PG-13) Language; Rude Gestures; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Little Things (R) Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:35, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 6:35 PM



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri - Thu: 3:30, 6:15



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 7:15 PM

Sat & Sun: 2:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 7:15 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence LAST WEEK......

Fri: 9:05 PM

Sat: 12:05, 9:05

Sun: 12:05 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:55 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:55

Mon - Thu: 3:55 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:45, 6:05, 8:55

Sat: 12:35, 3:45, 6:05, 8:55

Sun: 12:35, 3:45, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:05



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 5:50



Pulp Fiction (R) Action; Drug Use; Graphic Violence; Language; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 5:00, 8:30

Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 8:30

Sun: 1:00, 5:00

Mon - Thu: 5:00 PM



The Neverending Story (Die unendliche Geschichte) (PG) Frightening Images; Mild Violence

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:40

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:40

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

The Courier (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Lamb of God: The Concert Film () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:05

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Long Weekend (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



Boogie (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Chaos Walking (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 6:10 PM



Chaos Walking (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Tom & Jerry (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30 PM



Tom & Jerry (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Little Things (R) Reserved

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:00

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:00

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



Pulp Fiction (R) Reserved

Fri: 5:00, 8:30

Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 8:30

Sun: 1:00, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:00 PM

WYTHEVILLE, VA

WYTHEVILLE 8

Chaos Walking (PG-13) Language; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:05, 9:35

Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:05, 9:35

Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Tue: 6:50, 7:20



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



Land (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15

Tue: 7:15 PM



The Little Things (R) Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 9:25

Sun: 6:10 PM

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Tue: 6:45 PM