West Virginia’s Republican Congressional Delegation Voted Against Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

West Virginia’s delegation includes Congressman David McKinley, Congressman Alex Mooney, and Congresswoman Carol Miller. All of West Virginia’s members in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s sickening to me that West Virginia is represented by individuals who would even consider voting no to protecting women,” said Belinda Biafore WVDP Chairwoman.

“Look at what’s just happened in Atlanta. Asian women were murdered by a white man as part of a targeted hate crime and here 172 Republicans in Congress are telling women that they don’t deserve to be protected. It’s sick.”

House Democrats were able to pass the legislation.

“It’s Women’s History Month and we’re being reminded of just how much work there is left to do for all of us. We must do what we can to elect representatives that will stand up for, protect, and represent women and other marginalized communities.