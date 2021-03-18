March 18 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent arrests.

VHPD21-01204 03/17/21 15:10 - REED, DAVINA 600 block 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-01212 03/17/21 22:00 - JOHNSON, TAMIKA 28th St./Parsons St./DUI less than .150; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor ; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Obstructing officer; SRL-Miscellaneous.

HPD21-01211 03/17/21 22:56 - PHILLIPS, TAMMY 1000 block Washington Ave./Trespassing.

HPD21-01200 03/17/21 11:12 - PENDERGRASS, TYLER 5th St., W./Jackson Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance.

HPD21-01196 03/17/21 00:20 - MCQUAID, LORI Hal Greer Blvd./6th Ave./SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution.