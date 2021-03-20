Most read
March 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
HPD21-01226 03/19/21 04:36 500 block - Wilson Place/Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-01225 03/19/21 03:20 - 1900 block 9th Ave./Found Property.
HPD21-01224 03/19/21 00:06 - Bethel Rd./Burglary; Entry of dwelling or outhouse.
HPD21-01223 03/18/21 18:59 - W. 14th St./Monroe Ave./Fugitive From Justice; Obstructing officer; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; DUI - 2nd Offense.
HPD21-01220 03/18/21 17:06 - 900 block 24th St./Threatening communications by electronic device.
HPD21-01213 03/17/21 17:00 500 block - 8th Ave./Stolen Auto.
ARRESTS -
HPD21-01226 03/19/21 04:36 - THOMPSON, ANDREW 506 Wilson Place, Guyandotte/Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-01224 03/19/21 00:06 - STEVENS, JESSE 19 Bethel Rd./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
HPD21-01223 03/18/21 18:59 - LAMBERT, NOAH W. 14th St./Monroe Ave./SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Obstructing officer; Fugitive From Justice; DUI - 2nd Offense