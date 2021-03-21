Most read
- March 18 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report
- March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report
- March 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- March 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- March 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Herd Loses to OU After Comeback
- March 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- WV Gold Rush returns March 23-April 3
March 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01247 03/21/21 03:38 - 1531 6th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01246 03/21/21 02:39 - 1915 Lee Ave./Battery.
- HPD21-01245 03/21/21 03:02 - 1001 3rd Ave./Trespass.
- HPD21-01244 03/21/21 01:20 - 675 10th St./Paraphernalia; SRL (Misc).
- HPD21-01243 03/21/21 00:01 - 1540 4th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01242 03/20/21 18:25 - 332 36th St., Guyandotte/Destruction of property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-01241 03/20/21 04:00 - 2966 5th Ave./Battery.
- HPD21-01240 03/20/21 01:45 - 26th St./Guyan Ave./False Report.
- HPD21-01239 03/20/21 02:13 - 14th St./5th Ave./Obstructing officer; SRL-Miscellaneous; Possession of a Controlled Substance.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01226 03/19/21 04:36 - ANDREW THOMPSON 506 Wilson Pl., Guyandotte/Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01224 03/19/21 00:06 - STEVENS, JESSE 19 Bethel Rd./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- HPD21-01223 03/18/21 18:59 - LAMBERT, NOAH W. 14TH St./Monroe Ave., SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Obstructing officer; Fugitive from justice; DUI - 2nd Offense.