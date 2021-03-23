Huntington Police Incident & Arrest Reports

The Huntington Police Department reported the following incidents in a released dated March 22:

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-01255 03/21/21 15:55 800 block 8TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-01254 03/21/21 15:30 1500 block 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal

HPD21-01253 03/19/21 17:00 1600 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-01251 03/21/21 14:00 5 WASHINGTON SQUARE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal

HPD21-01249 03/20/21 11:00 1721 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 runaway juvenile Missing Person

HPD21-01247 03/21/21 03:38 1500 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal

HPD21-01246 03/21/21 02:39 1900 block LEE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Battery Criminal

HPD21-01245 03/21/21 03:02 1001 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS Criminal

HPD21-01244 03/21/21 01:20 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia; SRL (Misc) Criminal

HPD21-01243 03/21/21 00:01 1500 block4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Crim