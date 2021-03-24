Ona Added to Mountain Stage Lineup

Huntington - Mountain Stage is proud to announce Huntington’s own Ona will be added to the city's sesquicentennial celebration next month.

Formed in Huntington in 2013, Ona is comprised of longtime friends Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums), and Zach Owens (guitar). Ona’s debut record American Fiction reached critical success appearing on NPR best-of lists, SIRIUS Radio airplay, in addition to their debut performance on Mountain Stage. Their highly anticipated second record Full Moon, Heavy Heart features nine songs co-written by the band.

NPR Music raved Ona is “an indie-rock/alt-folk symphony that that seamlessly captures a sense of wanderlust…I have no doubt that the band will have even more brilliant rock orchestrations for our wanting ears.”

Mountain Stage’s lineup also features singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones for an outdoor concert at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16 at 7:30 PM. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.