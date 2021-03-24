Marshall Health Brings Mohs Micrographic Skin Cancer Surgery to the Tri-State

Huntington – It is considered the most effective method for treating two of the most common forms of skin cancer – basal and squamous cell carcinomas.

Mohs micrographic surgery is done gradually with local anesthesia in an outpatient setting during multiple sessions. A specially trained surgeon incrementally removes layers of skin to ensure all cancerous cells are removed, while preserving healthy tissue.

Mohs micrographic surgery service is now available at Marshall Health’s department of dermatology. With the addition this month of board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon Eduardo Vidal, M.D., local access to skin cancer treatment with a nearly 100 percent cure rate is closer to home.

“Mohs surgery is a terrific option for patients with skin cancer, because it is precise, nearly painless and highly effective,” said Charles L. Yarbrough, M.D., professor and chair of the department of dermatology at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We are thrilled Dr. Vidal has joined our team of providers at Marshall Dermatology and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital and as an assistant professor at the School of Medicine.”

Vidal, a Florida native, earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. He completed his dermatology residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and a Mohs micrographic surgery and cutaneous oncology fellowship at Roger Williams Cancer Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Vidal has more than seven years of experience in dermatologic surgery and Mohs, most recently as a Mohs surgeon at the Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers in Inverness, Florida. He is board certified by the American Academy of Dermatology.

Vidal is also a retired U.S. Army colonel and flight surgeon who served as the 1st Armored Division Surgeon, held several military leadership assignments and completed three combat and operational military deployments. He has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart Medal, the Order of Military Medical Merit, the Noble Patron of Armor and many other distinguished military awards and honors.

“I’m honored to bring Mohs surgery to the Huntington area and excited to join Marshall’s medical school faculty,” said Vidal, who previously served as a U.S. Army Special Forces medic clinical preceptor and an associate professor of dermatology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

Vidal is accepting patients by physician referrals. Please call 304-691-6718 to schedule appointments.