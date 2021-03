Marquee Pullman Premieres "Nobody," Oscar Contenders

Cinemas have a complex week coming. "Nobody" screens in multiple auditoriums this week end along with the every lasting "Casablanca." On Wednesday, potential blockbuster , "Godzilla v Kong" roars out of a mysterious island where movie monsters live eternally.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominees fill three screens --- Nomadland, Minari, and Promising Young Woman.

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

THE FATHER

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

MANK

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

MINARI

Christina Oh, Producer

NOMADLAND

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

SOUND OF METAL

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

NOBODY

Hutch Mansell is an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

GODZILLA V KONG

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

CASABLANCA

World War II love story and Best Picture Oscar® winner starring Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on (“Here’s looking at you, kid”). When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. (“I’m shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.”) Rated PG

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

NOBODY R

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE COURIER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

LAMB OF GOD: THE CONCERT FILM

CAST

DIRECTOR

CHAOS WALKING PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









TOM & JERRY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









NOMADLAND R

CAST

DIRECTOR









MINARI PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE LITTLE THINGS R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE MARKSMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













COME PLAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









PULP FICTION R

CAST

DIRECTOR













CASABLANCA (1942) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

GODZILLA VS KONG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 53 min.Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza GonzálezAdam Wingard

