Most read
- March 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- March 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
- March 23 Wayne County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- Huntington Police Arrest Seven from Vehicle Pursuits
- March 18 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest Report
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
March 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01274 03/22/21 18:30 - 600 block 5th Ave./Shoplifting.
- HPD21-01273 03/22/21 17:08 - 1000 block Washington Ave., Rear/Paraphernalia; Trespass.
- HPD21-01271 03/22/21 15:30 - 600 block of 11th St./Open Container.
- HPD21-01270 03/22/21 13:53 - 1138 16th St./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-01268 03/20/21 12:30 - 5th Ave./29th St./Missing Person.
- HPD21-01267 03/20/21 08:00 - 200 block Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-01266 03/09/21 15:04 - Unknown/Missing Person.
- HPD21-01264 03/22/21 08:30 - 10th St./Veterans Memorial Blvd./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01263 03/21/21 23:00 - 2600 block Chesterfield Ave./Information Report.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01274 03/22/21 18:30 - JENKINS, LAWRENCE 600 block 5TH Ave./ Shoplifting.
- HPD21-01273 03/22/21 17:08 - CHASTAIN, JOSHUA 1000 block Washington Ave., Rear/Trespass.
- HPD21-01264 03/22/21 08:30 - PENDERGRASS, TYLER 10th St./Veterans Memorial Blvd./Possession of a Controlled Substance