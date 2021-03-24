March 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - 03:01

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents and arrests:

INCIDENTS - 

  • HPD21-01274 03/22/21 18:30 - 600 block 5th Ave./Shoplifting.
  • HPD21-01273 03/22/21 17:08 - 1000 block Washington Ave., Rear/Paraphernalia; Trespass.
  • HPD21-01271 03/22/21 15:30 - 600 block  of 11th St./Open Container.
  • HPD21-01270 03/22/21 13:53 - 1138 16th St./Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-01268 03/20/21 12:30 - 5th Ave./29th St./Missing Person.
  • HPD21-01267 03/20/21 08:00 - 200 block Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-01266 03/09/21 15:04 - Unknown/Missing Person.
  • HPD21-01264 03/22/21 08:30 - 10th St./Veterans Memorial Blvd./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • HPD21-01263 03/21/21 23:00 - 2600 block Chesterfield Ave./Information Report.

 

ARRESTS -

  • HPD21-01274 03/22/21 18:30 - JENKINS, LAWRENCE 600 block 5TH Ave./ Shoplifting.
  • HPD21-01273 03/22/21 17:08 - CHASTAIN, JOSHUA 1000 block Washington Ave., Rear/Trespass.
  • HPD21-01264 03/22/21 08:30 - PENDERGRASS, TYLER 10th St./Veterans Memorial Blvd./Possession of a Controlled Substance