Southside Traffic Stop Results in Three Arrests on Drug Charges

Huntington - A traffic stop on a vehicle for possible drug activity led to the arrest of three people Tuesday.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were conducting criminal interdiction and surveillance on Huntington’s Southside neighborhood. Upon observing a possible drug transaction and suspicious activity, a traffic stop was executed.

Detectives and agents encountered one suspect, Demarco Cameron, 19, of Detroit, who was armed, and had an active warrant on file for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Along with the outstanding warrant, Cameron was arrested, and charged with two more counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 21 grams of suspected heroin.

Larry Dunn, aka "Beano,” 33, of Detroit, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. A search found he was in possession of 51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 24 grams of suspected heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Currently, Dunn's two felony charges are for crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Tyriesha Walker, 24, of Huntington, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after she was found to be in possession of 15 Oxycodone pills. Investigators also seized $2,189 in cash and digital scales during the traffic stop.

More arrests and charges are pending.