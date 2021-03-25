Marshall and Mountwest to mark groundbreaking for new program at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, with support from the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), will celebrate a groundbreaking at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Huntington Tri-State Airport for their new joint Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program.

The groundbreaking marks extensive renovations to two buildings at Tri-State, which will serve as the hub for the AMT program.

In addition to Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and Mountwest Interim President Michael Sellards, federal, state and local dignitaries are all scheduled to attend, as well as aviation industry representatives.

COVID-19 restrictions including distanced seating and masks will be observed.