Marshall and Mountwest to mark groundbreaking for new program at Huntington Tri-State Airport
Thursday, March 25, 2021 - 01:12 Updated 45 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The groundbreaking marks extensive renovations to two buildings at Tri-State, which will serve as the hub for the AMT program.
In addition to Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and Mountwest Interim President Michael Sellards, federal, state and local dignitaries are all scheduled to attend, as well as aviation industry representatives.
COVID-19 restrictions including distanced seating and masks will be observed.