Marshall Hosting Career Expo March 30-31

Huntington - The Marshall University Office of Career Education will host a career expo on March 30 and 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.

Tuesday's session will be for those interested in careers in business and liberal arts areas. Wednesday's will be for those interested in STEM and health professions careers.

Students are encouraged to prepare for this event like any other recruiting event, especially by researching the employers who will attend. Recruiters will be sharing information on part-time, full-time and internship positions.

“Students are encouraged to dress professionally and come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes,” said Cris McDavid, director of the Office of Career Education, in a University-issued press release. “Even if students are not looking for a job, attending the expo presents an excellent networking opportunity.”

Registration is required by visiting www.marshall.edu/careereducation. For more information contact Jennifer Brown, Marshall University Office of Career Education assistant director of student engagement and marketing, by e-mail at brown346@marshall.edu.