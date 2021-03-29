Reality Star Killed during Virginia Beach Shooting Chaos

A Reality TV has been identified as one of the victims of a night of multiple shootings and chaos in Virginia Beach, Va. Police identified Deshayla Harris, an alum of The Bad Girls Club, 29, as one of two victims. Police presume her to have been a bystander.

The evening's events began at approximately 11:20 p.m. on March 26, 2021, when the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) responded to an initial shooting call on Atlantic Avenue at 20th Street in the Oceanfront Resort Area.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a group of individuals were involved in some type of conflict that resulted in a physical fight. At some point during the physical altercation, several individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in numerous people being wounded. Multiple officers responded to the above incident. Several minutes later, while managing that initial crime scene and crowd that had gathered, VBPD officers heard additional gunshots in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

In the aftermath of three separate shootings on the night of March 26. The other victim was 25-year-old Donovan Lynch. While these shootings appear unrelated, they all happened within a similar time frame.

While the above was transpiring, one uniformed VBPD officer in immediate proximity of this location encountered an armed citizen which resulted in a police involved shooting. The adult male involved succumbed to his injuries at the scene. In total, 10 individuals were injured by gunfire, two of which are deceased.





Also, at some point during these three incidents, a VBPD officer was struck by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital. The officer has been treated and released. The VBPD Detective Bureau continues to investigate these incidents and asks anyone with information to contact them at (757) 385-4101 or via Crime Solvers at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (888- 562-5887).