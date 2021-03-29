Most read
March 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01381 03/28/21 14:45 - 8th St. & 6th Ave./Intoxicating substances.
- HPD21-01379 03/28/21 00:00 - 10th Ave./Found property.
- HPD21-01378 03/28/21 03:40 - 620 15th St., Apt. 6/Domestic battery.
- HPD21-01377 03/28/21 03:00 - 1439 7th Ave./Abduction of person; Kidnapping or concealing child.
- HPD21-01376 03/28/21 02:06 - 401 13th St./Warrant Service/Execution; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Brandishing.
- HPD21-01375 03/28/21 02:00 -740 6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01377 03/28/21 03:00 - BURTON, THOMAS III/1439 7th Ave./Abduction of person; kidnapping or concealing child.
- HPD21-01376 03/28/21 02:06 - WALKER, JEREMY/401 13th St./Possession of a controlled substance; Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01376 03/28/21 02:06 - THOMPSON, HARLEY/401 13th St./Possession of a controlled substance.
- HPD21-01375 03/28/21 02:00 - MOORE, RYAN 740 6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01370 03/27/21 18:10 - SLAYTON, JAMES 1801 Jefferson Ave./DVP Violation; Warrant service/Execution.