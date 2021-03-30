Three Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

Michael Stanley Wright, 33, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Wright admitted that on March 4, 2020, law enforcement officers searched his house located on Washington Avenue in Huntington. They seized approximately 194.3 grams of methamphetamine mixture and approximately 4.7 grams of fentanyl. Wright also had methamphetamine and fentanyl on his person when he was searched following his arrest. Wright admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl and methamphetamine. Also seized by law enforcement officers during the search were two firearms - a Colt, Model CF1911, .45 caliber pistol and a Taurus, “Judge” .45/.410 revolver – and approximately $5,536 in cash, which was money Wright had made from selling drugs. Wright faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced on June 28, 2021. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.

In a separate case, Aaron Howell, 46, of Huntington, entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Howell admitted that on November 12, 2020, he was being transported to the Huntington Police Department and removed heroin and methamphetamine from his person and left it in the back of a police cruiser. Howell faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 28, 2021. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecution.

In another case, Antoine Louis, 38, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, Louis admitted that 0n October 19, 2020, he was stopped by law enforcement in St. Albans. A police K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances and Louis admitted to officers that he had hidden controlled substances on his person. Louis also gave his consent for law enforcement officers to search his residence. During the search of Louis’ home, law enforcement officers located two firearms, six rounds of ammunition, approximately 27.1 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 47.3 grams of heroin. At that time, Louis was on supervised release for a previous federal drug conviction. Louis also admitted that on October 6, 2020, he sold over five grams of heroin to a confidential informant (CI) that was working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Louis faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 28, 2021. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.