CASTING CALL – FORGIVEN - Being Filmed In Bridgeport, WV - APRIL 9 – 11th.
Did you know last year during the pandemic, child abuse increased 82% with a record number of nearly 1 MILLION reported cases? FORGIVEN is about how families, by the grace of God, survive after the abuse. Nurses & Doctors 1 Date/Time: Friday, April 9, 1PM – 4PM Sex/Age/Wardrobe: Men & Women. Over 30. Nurse Scrubs, Lab Coats, Visitors Scene Description: Busy Hospital Location: Fairmont, WV (Exact Location will be emailed once confirmed) Instructions: Please email Cheriwade@gmail.com and put NURSES & DOCTORS 1 in Subject Line. School Kids Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 9AM – 12PM Sex/Age/Wardrobe: Boys and Girls. Ages 8 - 20. Spring school day. Scene Description: Classroom Location: Bridgeport, WV (Exact Location will be emailed once confirmed) Instructions: Please email Cheriwade@gmail.com and put SCHOOL KIDS in Subject Line. Party House Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 1PM – 2PM Sex/Age/Wardrobe: Male & Female over 18. Dress for an outdoor BBQ. Scene Description: Outdoor Summer BBQ Location: Bridgeport, WV (Exact Location will be emailed once confirmed) Instructions: Please email Cheriwade@gmail.com and put PARTY HOUSE in Subject Line. Nurses & Doctors 2 Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 8PM – 10PM Sex/Age/Wardrobe: Men & Women. Over 30. Nurse Scrubs, Lab Coats, Visitors Scene Description: Busy Hospital Location: Bridgeport, WV (Exact Location will be emailed once confirmed) Instructions: Please email Cheriwade@gmail.com and put NURSES & DOCTORS 2 in Subject Line.