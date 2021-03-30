Marshall computer science graduate student wins national Student Research Competition sponsored by Microsoft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University graduate student Vishwanshi Joshi, a student in Marshall’s Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, was named a winner of the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education (SIGCSE) Student Research Competition (SRC) 2021, hosted by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and Microsoft.

The ACM Student Research Competition, which is supported by Microsoft, offers a forum for students to present their original research. Joshi submitted her research paper, titled “U-Net-based Active Learning Framework for Enhancing Cancer Immunotherapy” to the competition last fall, and her paper was accepted in November 2020. She was invited to present her work in a poster competition in the first round earlier this year, and then was invited to present her work in a 10-minute presentation in the second round in March. As one of the chosen winners, her paper will be published in the proceedings of the ACM SIGCSE 2021.

Joshi’s current work for her thesis concentrates on effective processing of whole slide images. She said she believes that her background in computer science will enable her to independently study many real-world problems and devise solutions.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the award,” Joshi said. “This is my first award in the field of computer science, and I am enamored that I have received it from the SIGCSE competition. I consider the award to be the most important due to the number of participants and judges that are a part of this conference.

“I would like to thank my professor Dr. Sanghoon Lee, whose guidance and support helped me shape the research and provided me the vast pool of resources. The judges of the competition helped me broaden the horizon of the research with insightful questions. I am also very thankful to my family and friends who believed I can do it.”