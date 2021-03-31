March 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - 07:45

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents and arrests:

INCIDENTS - 

  • HPD21-01417 03/30/21 23:21 - W. 14TH St. & Washington Ave./Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • HPD21-01416 03/28/21 16:30 - 963 Washington Ave./Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-01413 02/18/21 10:24 675 10th St./Battery.
  • HPD21-01411 03/22/21 17:00 - 3001 Parkway Dr./Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-01410 03/30/21 11:39 10th St. & Veterans Memorial Blvd./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-01409 03/30/21 11:18 - 1555 Richie Dr./B & E Auto; Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-01408 03/23/21 00:30 - 310 W. 12th St./B & E.
  • HPD21-01407 03/29/21 16:00 - 2352 Dale Ct./B & E Auto; Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-01405 03/30/21 00:00 - 2147 Johnstown Rd./B & E Auto.
  • HPD21-01404 03/30/21 00:00 - 1559 Richie Dr./B & E Auto.
  • HPD21-01403 03/30/21 00:00 - Edgemont Rd./B & E Auto.

 

ARRESTS - 

  • HPD21-01401 03/29/21 20:39 - EANES, TONY JR. 546 4th Ave./Trespass; Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places.
  • HPD21-01396 03/29/21 14:36 - PHILLIPS, TAMMY 624 9th St./Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution. 
  • HPD21-01391 03/29/21 09:51 - HARRIS, AVERY 1010 Marcum Terrace/Fugitive From Justice.
  • HPD21-01386 03/29/21 02:00 - BOWEN, LEO 1340 16TH St./Auto Tampering; Warrant Service/Execution. 
  • HPD21-01385 03/29/21 00:03 - CLARK, JORDON 1056 Washington Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.

 