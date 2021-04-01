Technical and Professional Workers Overwhelmingly Approve Union Contract Agreement With Cabell Huntington Hospital

Huntington – Technical and professional workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital have approved their first contract agreement with hospital executives.

Nearly 150 workers, including CT Specialist Techs, Medical Lab Tech II’s, Nuclear Medicine Techs, X-Ray Techs, Radiation Therapists, Respiratory Therapists, and Ultrasound Techs, are represented in the technical and professional worker bargaining unit. Union members approved the contract agreement after voting at intervals from 6AM to 8PM on Monday.

“With the ratification of this contract agreement, we have a greater voice in the area of patient care,” said Courtney Merritt, a CHH Cat Scan Tech, in a press release. “The contract includes guaranteed wage increases and improved benefits. This agreement benefits technical and professional workers at the hospital, in addition to our families."

“For decades, technical and professional workers have worked alongside members with SEIU District 1199 at Cabell Huntington Hospital," said Joyce Gibson, Secretary-Treasurer of SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. "With this new contract agreement, technical and professional workers, nurses, service workers, and maintenance staff, will have a stronger voice together,”

“These workers," Gibson added "including respiratory therapists and others, have bravely served the public throughout the COVID19 pandemic. This contract agreement will make a difference in the provision of quality care and staff retention. The new agreement also makes substantial improvements in wages and benefits."