Cabell County Board of Education to Meet

The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its Regular Board meeting, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 beginning at 4:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues .

The meeting is open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings will offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .

If you wish to speak to the Board of Education virtually during the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meetings, please complete the form below, and you will receive a call into the forum and a prompt to talk when delegations are to be heard. Requests must include all fields to speak. Responses to the form must be received at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board Meeting.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u

Also, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will meet to conduct Student Discipline Hearings, Monday, April 5, 2021 beginning at 4:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. While the meeting is open to the public, to protect student confidentiality, student discipline hearings are conducted in Executive Session. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.

The complete Agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.