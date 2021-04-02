"Father's Fight" Directed by Huntington Native Tyler Sansom Poignantly Tells Faith and Addiction Recovery Story IMAGES

Struggling and believing during the onslaught of the COVID pandemic, Tyler Sansom, a 2011 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, has been working for two years bring a film of faith and redemption to big and small screen across the world. "A Father's Fight" chronicles how a burnt out, addicted fighter gains one more chance to "make it."

Sansom who grew up in the Barboursville/Ona community knows too well the plight of so many people trapped in Huntington (and other areas) by their battle to overcome addiction. Shot in the Indiana/Louisville metroplex, "A Father's Fight" had its world premiere at county jails in Louisville.

"Father's Fight" will be coming to three West Virginia cinemas April 9 --- Marquee Pullman Square, Marquee Highlands (Tridelphia) , and Marquee Galleria (Beckley). Advance tickets are now available on line.

Times for the film:

Friday: 4:45-7:10-9:45

Saturday:12:00- 2:25- 4:45- 7:10-9:45

Sunday: 12:00-2:25-4:45-7:10

Monday-Thursday 4:45-7:10*

*Marquee Highlands has only a Tuesday 7:10 weekday showing

It's a fitting heavenly legacy to Curtis McCall, the late founder, president and CEO of Marquee Cinemas, that his own Christian faith would more than five years after his death light up three of his cinemas screen. Ironically, the theater owner coached youth sports , had a reputation as a fighter, especially during his battle with cancer, and had the nickname , "Puncher." Click here for Curtis McCall's story: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/79073.

"A Father's Fight" has generated nearly as much on the number of confessions of Christian faith as time spent on the set, in the cutting room, and walking the red carpet.

Director Sansom describes his film, which had 68 volunteer workers:

Bo is a former promising boxer who married his high school sweetheart Kacie. After high school, Bo followed the path of his father, choosing addiction over his marriage, family, and boxing career. After years of bouncing between jobs and towns, he is left with nothing. Kacie has left him, taking the kids, and he has been fired from his most recent employment. Bo's long time boxing trainer, Sal, informs him that his old high school rival, Dylan (who was also trained by Sal) wants to do one last exhibition fight in their home town as he closes his impressive professional boxing career. Dylan wants to fight Bo one last time as a charity bout for their town. Sal convinces Bo to fight one more time and uses the opportunity to not only train him physically, but to teach him how to fight for what truly matters: his marriage, his family, and his faith. "Fight" is a story of redemption and a challenge for all of us to consider what is worth fighting for."

Critic Tim Collins wrote: "Most faith-based movies tend to be too preachy and a little cheesy. However, "Fight" was gritty and real. I was blown away by the acting and the production value for such a small budget film. Would recommend this film to anyone who wants to learn how to "fight for what matters." Two huge thumbs up! Well done."

The movie was produced by First Capital Films, a faith-based film organization associated with First Capital Christian Church in Corydon. Photos by Leslie Mosher

https://www.afathersfight.info/?fbclid=IwAR19-kzeR3xjQN9dZL4KeYqoXbwQFw5y_pwoYtq3q68AkPLZFLiEMnO3gPk