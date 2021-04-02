Marshall University to offer in-person Green and White Day open houses

HUNTINGTON, W.VA . – Marshall University has announced the availability of in-person Green and White Day open house events on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17.

These signature recruitment and admissions events will allow prospective students to visit campus for a day of informational sessions and activities. The Green and White Day open house events provide students with the opportunity to tour Marshall’s award-winning campus, get in-depth information about their intended academic major, and meet with faculty members and academic experts at the interactive Academic Showcase.

“We’re excited to welcome students back to our Huntington campus and to provide an opportunity for them to participate in this very popular in-person event,” said Dr. Jaime Taylor, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “There’s nothing like the opportunity to interact with our excellent faculty and staff, in person, while checking out all that Marshall has to offer for yourself--both inside and outside the classroom.”

Prospective students can also tour a residence hall and learn about all of the additional resources available to students on campus. Admitted students will have access to an exclusive information session where they will receive guidance relative to financial aid and completing the enrollment process.

“We can’t wait to welcome students to this event--it will be a fantastic opportunity to learn more about all that Marshall University has to offer them,” Taylor said.

Visit www.marshall.edu/experience to register today. Registration is limited and based on capacity guidelines at the time of the events, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Marshall University is following all CDC guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to keep all of its guests safe.

For more information contact Ella Curry, senior associate director of admissions for recruiting, by e-mail at Ella.Curry@marshall.edu.