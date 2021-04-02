April 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, April 2, 2021 - 07:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

  • HPD21-01439 02/08/21 00:00 - 4034 Altizer Ave./Larceny of bank notes, checks, writings of value and book accounts.
  • HPD21-01436 04/01/21 10:15 - 2402 W. 5th Ave./Trespass.
  • 01/01/16 09:49 616 W. 23rd 1/2 St., Rear/False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more.
  • HPD21-01434 03/24/21 23:00 - 7th St. & 3rd Ave./Petit Larceny.
  • 03/31/21 06:20 - 427 Avondale Rd./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
  • 04/01/21 02:59 - 817 4th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Battery.